Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.80. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of C$6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2819333 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

