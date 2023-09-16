Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

ECC opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $555.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

