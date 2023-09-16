Roth Mkm Reiterates Neutral Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

