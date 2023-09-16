Bio-Techne’s (TECH) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.58.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.