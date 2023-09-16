ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $8.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.12. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

