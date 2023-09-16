China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
CILJF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
