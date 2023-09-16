JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.21.

NYSE:JPM opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

