XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
XFLT stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
