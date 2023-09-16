XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

XFLT stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 214,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

