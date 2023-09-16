Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
