Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $71.00.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GEG) is a hospitality and gaming company. The Company develops and operates hotels, gaming and integrated resort facilities in Macau. The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operation in casino games of chance or games of other forms, provision of hospitality and related services in Macau, and the manufacture, sale and distribution of construction materials.

