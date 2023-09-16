Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $71.00.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
