Morgan Stanley Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $69.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 696.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

