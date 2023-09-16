Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Lake Street Capital

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.42. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

