Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

