Rosenblatt Securities Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $482.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $477.00 to $482.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $499.64.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $447.95 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $452.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.