Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.67.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

