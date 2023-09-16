Truist Financial Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $30.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after buying an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after buying an additional 1,037,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

