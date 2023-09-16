RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTX. Barclays cut RTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.88.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

