First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. First National has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. First National had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First National will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First National in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.