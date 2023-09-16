First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
First National Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. First National has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.57.
First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. First National had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First National will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
First National Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First National in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
