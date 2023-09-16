Barclays Lowers RTX (NYSE:RTX) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Melius downgraded RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in RTX by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in RTX by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

