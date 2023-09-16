MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) PT Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MLTX opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.46. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

