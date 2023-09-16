Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RIG

Transocean Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.99.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479 over the last three months. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.