Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $709.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $221,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

