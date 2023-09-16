William Blair Downgrades Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Sight Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.41.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

