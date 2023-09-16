Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.0 %

EDR opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,045 shares of company stock worth $17,050,402. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 64,793 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 54,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.