Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,500 ($18.77) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Jet2 Stock Performance

About Jet2

OTCMKTS:DRTGF opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

