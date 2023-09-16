Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,500 ($18.77) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DRTGF
Jet2 Stock Performance
About Jet2
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- What is Put Option Volume?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.