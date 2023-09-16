Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$95.00.

Stantec Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$90.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$58.88 and a 52-week high of C$92.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.72.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.0491356 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

