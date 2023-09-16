Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.60 to C$10.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.49.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$419.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.53 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2367942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

