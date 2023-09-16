Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) PT Set at C$11.74 by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$11.74 price target on Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24. The company has a market cap of C$324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

