Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) PT Set at C$11.74 by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$11.74 price target on Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.
Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24. The company has a market cap of C$324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
