Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Petershill Partners from GBX 223 ($2.79) to GBX 218 ($2.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Petershill Partners Cuts Dividend

PHLL stock opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Petershill Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 142 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16,060.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 130,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Petershill Partners

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($92,353.90). 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

