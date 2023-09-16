Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

BDT stock opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The company has a market cap of C$583.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$11.08.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.3799743 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

