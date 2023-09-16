Kinross Gold’s (K) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.47.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.5202542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

