Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 220,005 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

