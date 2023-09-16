Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GERN. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Geron by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 568,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 83,013 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Geron by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 225,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Geron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Geron by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 151,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

