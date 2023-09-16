Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

EQNR opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,340 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

