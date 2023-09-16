CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

