Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,230,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $3,220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

