Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $210.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $118.14 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

