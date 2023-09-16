StockNews.com Upgrades Polaris (NYSE:PII) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of PII opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

