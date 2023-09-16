StockNews.com Lowers Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BCO opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.34. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after acquiring an additional 331,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

