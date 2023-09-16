Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.59.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
