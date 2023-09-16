S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 313,146 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

