National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NHI opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

