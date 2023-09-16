World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.86.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

