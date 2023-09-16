NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 18.42. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Stories

