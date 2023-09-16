NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NURO opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 18.42. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
