Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Atrion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atrion

Atrion Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $460.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atrion has a 12-month low of $439.01 and a 12-month high of $705.74. The company has a market capitalization of $809.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.82 and its 200-day moving average is $562.29.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 57.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at $1,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.