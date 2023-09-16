Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 93.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

