Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of AUR opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,489.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,671,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $22,423,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

