Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

