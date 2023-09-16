Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target to GBX 70

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.83) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Star Energy Group Stock Performance
LON:STAR opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Wednesday. Star Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About Star Energy Group
