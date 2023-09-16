Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target to GBX 70

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.83) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

LON:STAR opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Wednesday. Star Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

