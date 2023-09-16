Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 520 ($6.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 2,786.89%.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
